Red Alert! USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines Start This Week

If you've been holding off on shipping out your holiday gifts, now is definitely the time to do so. In a press release, the USPS revealed that its 2021 holiday shipping deadlines are coming up fast — as in, this very week!
If you'd like your recipients to receive their holiday gifts by Christmas day, these are the USPS' current mailing and shipping deadlines:
- Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service
- Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
If you are shipping to or from Alaska to the Continental U.S., these are your deadlines:
- Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail
- Dec. 18 — Priority Mail
- Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express
And lastly, here are the deadlines for shipping from and to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland:
- Dec. 17 — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express
Of course, unless otherwise noted, these estimated deadlines are not a guarantee. "For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed December 22 through December 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days," USPS adds.
Now that those dates are out of the way, it's important to remember that almost 2.3 billion pieces of mail will be processed during the week of December 13. In other words, be patient and kind to your delivery people! This is definitely their busiest time of year.
To keep up with USPS' holiday shipping information and news, you can visit its Holiday Newsroom.
