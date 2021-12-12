Aldi's 'Grouch Trees' Are Cheaper Than Trader Joe's 'Grump Trees'

We recently reported that Trader Joe's is now selling "Grump Trees" for the holiday season. Inspired by ​Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas​​, the bright green mini lemon cypress trees are topped with sparkly ornaments, tied with a red ribbon, and wrapped in a red burlap sack. They make for a festive plant that doubles as holiday decor.

According to @aldifavoritefinds, Aldi is also getting in on the Grump Tree action — but for a more affordable price. Called Grouch Trees, Merry-Who Trees, and Loo-Ville Trees (names clearly inspired by Dr. Seuss), Aldi's version sells for $7.99. At Trader Joe's, the same tree goes for $8.99, per @trader.joesplants on Instagram.

So, to save a dollar, you can shop the Grouch Trees at Aldi. And while $1 might not seem like a lot, it can make a significant difference if you plan to buy multiple trees for your home or as holiday gifts.

How to care for a Grump Tree or Grouch Tree:

Though TJ's Grump Trees and Aldi's Grouch Trees are targeted at the holiday season, you can keep them after December comes to a close. Simply remove the festive decorations and allow the tree to grow as it naturally would, outside or in a pot.

In terms of how to care for a lemon cypress tree, it's pretty easy — especially once the tree is established. Plus, it gives off a lovely citrus scent.

When a lemon cypress is starting out, you'll want to give it a deep watering at least once a week. If your tree is in a pot, make sure it has drainage holes to prevent overwatering and root damage. If you'd like to keep your mini lemon cypress trim, make sure you regularly clip it to maintain your desired shape.