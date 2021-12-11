This Hack Lets You Wrap Gifts With a Built-In Card Holder

Many of us know what it's like to give someone a gift, only to realize that the card is MIA. An easy way to prevent this is to attach the card with tape, but let's be real — it doesn't always look very pretty. Thankfully, there's a solution to this problem, and it involves a secret card pocket.

In a recent TikTok video, user @chelseawilliamson shows us how to wrap a gift with a built-in card holder. First, you'll need to cut a piece of wrapping paper that's longer than you actually need. With the back side facing up, fold the center into a flap, then press it down against itself and secure with several strips of tape.

Finally, place your gift on the paper and wrap it as you normally would. The gift will now have a hidden built-in pocket in the front, which is perfect for storing a card. The result is a clean and neat look, especially when compared to a card taped on the front.

It's cute AF, too. In fact, if you're the crafty type, you could have a lot of fun with this feature. For example, you can create a snowman-shaped card that looks like it's "sleeping" in the paper pocket. Or, if you're giving a gift to a child, you can use the pocket to play "peekaboo" with a paper gingerbread man card.

Other gift wrapping hacks:

While we're on the topic of wrapping presents, here are more tips and tricks that may come in handy this year:

If you'd rather skip the wrapping paper in hopes of reducing waste, check out our tutorial for sustainable gift wrapping techniques. Happy holidays!