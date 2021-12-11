Costco Is Expanding One of Its Cost-Saving Membership Perks

There are many Costco perks for members to take advantage of, but one such benefit is getting an upgrade. Specifically, according to CNN Business, Costco card holders can now expect more out of the Costco Next program.

Launched in 2017, the brand describes its Next program as one in which "you'll have the opportunity to purchase products directly from a Costco Next supplier's site, where you'll enjoy special Members Only Values."

CNN Business reports that, using Costco Next, members can save at least 20% off products from 35 different brands' websites (for comparison, when Next first launched, there were only a few brands available). Currently, this includes companies such as Artika (affordable lighting products), Bower & Branch (landscaping), Briggs & Riley (luggage), High Tech Pet (pet products), and many more. To see the complete list of Costco Next brands, click here.

Why Costco Next?

If you're wondering why Costco would want to expand its Next program — since it already offers plenty of product deals in its stores — the brand writes, "This innovative approach to marketplace expansion helps us achieve our goal of bringing a larger, more diversified selection of goods to our members, while increasing the value of our Costco membership."

In other words, Costco Next is just another way the brand aims to increase the value of its membership, so that shoppers will continue to come back for more. Plus, since Costco Next is also "continuously evolving, frequently adding new brands and products," members get the opportunity to treasure hunt for deals — just like they would inside Costco warehouses. After all, isn't that part of the appeal of shopping at Costco?

How does Costco Next work?

To use Costco Next, simply visit the program's website, select the brand you'd like to shop, input your name and membership number, and that's it! Then, you can shop directly on the designated brand's website to receive your Next deal.