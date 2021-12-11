Pillsbury Re-Released Its Limited-Edition Holiday Rolls

During the cooler months, you can't go wrong with warm pastries and hot cocoa. The pairing is delightfully delicious, especially if you're a fan of seasonal flavors. But what if you could enjoy both treats in a single bite? Enter Pillsbury's hot cocoa rolls, which are officially back in stores.

In a recent Instagram post, user @junkfoodonthego shared a photo of the item at their local Target. The product includes five "place-and-bake" hot cocoa rolls, which consist of a chocolate filling. Moreover, according to the Pillsbury website, the rolls take less than 30 minutes to bake, so you won't have to wait long to enjoy them.

To complete the hot cocoa vibes, the limited-edition product includes a marshmallow icing. We're drooling just thinking about warm and fluffy chocolate-filled rolls drizzled with gooey marshmallow goodness. However, if you're interested in trying these hot cocoa rolls, be sure to pick them up sooner rather than later. As a seasonal product, they won't be around for long!

Where to buy Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls with Marshmallow Icing:

According to @junkfoodonthego's Instagram post, people have found the hot cocoa rolls at their local Target and Walmart stores. You can also use Pillsbury's "Where to Buy" tool to search for specific products by location. Hopefully, you'll be able to find the yummy rolls at a grocery store near you.

Other Pillsbury seasonal goodies:

In addition to the mouthwatering hot cocoa rolls, Pillsbury's gingerbread and candy cane sugar cookie doughs are back in stores. These Pillsbury holiday cookie doughs can be baked as drop cookies or cut into festive shapes. The best part, however, is that they're safe to eat raw. This means you can enjoy them by the spoonful or use them as toppings for treats like ice cream, milkshakes, or cupcakes.