Costco Just Brought Back a 'Heavenly' Bakery Item

If there's one thing we look forward to every holiday season, it's seeing which seasonal treats Costco brings back for us to enjoy. For instance, the brand recently re-released its iconic peppermint bark and the holiday favorite that is pecan pie. Now, you can expect to see Costco's Cinnamon Pull-A-Part back in the store's bakery section.
Video of the Day
"Costco's heavenly Cinnamon Pull-A-Part is back at the bakery and I'm ALL about it!!" writes user @costcobuys on Instagram. "These are made with sweet dough, brown sugar, cinnamon, and a cream cheese icing! If you haven't tried this yet you HAVE TO!" Okay, we're sold.
For just $6.99, the Cinnamon Pull-A-Part comes with 12 individual cinnamon rolls that are covered in plenty of cream cheese icing. We could see this item being a perfect holiday dessert or breakfast for a crowd. Simply place the Cinnamon Pull-A-Part in an oven-safe container, warm it up in the oven for a bit, and serve. Your guests will certainly be delighted.
Plus, according to commenters, the Cinnamon Pull-A-Part can also be frozen. So if you want to purchase the bakery product and hold it for the holidays, you can.
Other holiday bakery items at Costco:
If you're interesting in seeing all that Costco has to offer in its bakery section this holiday season, look no further. Here are just a few of the seasonal treats you can purchase at the warehouse:
- Holiday Cookie Tray featuring 42 cookies in five flavors: powdered brownie walnut, lemon shortbread, iced ginger molasses, coconut almond chocolate, and holiday candy
- Gingerbread Decorating Kits
- Chocolate Chunk Peppermint Loaf, which includes chocolate chunks, peppermint candy, and Danish icing
- Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Cookie Squares that combine all our favorite desserts in one
- Pumpkin Cheesecake — perfect for people who aren't into pumpkin pie, but still love the flavor of pumpkin
Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com