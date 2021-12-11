Costco Just Brought Back a 'Heavenly' Bakery Item

If there's one thing we look forward to every holiday season, it's seeing which seasonal treats Costco brings back for us to enjoy. For instance, the brand recently re-released its iconic peppermint bark and the holiday favorite that is pecan pie. Now, you can expect to see Costco's Cinnamon Pull-A-Part back in the store's bakery section.

"Costco's heavenly Cinnamon Pull-A-Part is back at the bakery and I'm ALL about it!!" writes user @costcobuys on Instagram. "These are made with sweet dough, brown sugar, cinnamon, and a cream cheese icing! If you haven't tried this yet you HAVE TO!" Okay, we're sold.

For just $6.99, the Cinnamon Pull-A-Part comes with 12 individual cinnamon rolls that are covered in plenty of cream cheese icing. We could see this item being a perfect holiday dessert or breakfast for a crowd. Simply place the Cinnamon Pull-A-Part in an oven-safe container, warm it up in the oven for a bit, and serve. Your guests will certainly be delighted.

Plus, according to commenters, the Cinnamon Pull-A-Part can also be frozen. So if you want to purchase the bakery product and hold it for the holidays, you can.

Other holiday bakery items at Costco:

If you're interesting in seeing all that Costco has to offer in its bakery section this holiday season, look no further. Here are just a few of the seasonal treats you can purchase at the warehouse: