This New Trend Is Poised to Take Over in 2022

Online design service Modsy has officially called it: "Newstalgia" will be the defining interior design trend of 2022. The term might sound funky, but the concept of mixing old and new is a tried-and-true principle that, according to the company's annual trend report, is gaining traction once again.

From pairing chunky Postmodern pieces with contemporary wiggle furniture to blending early American antiques with current, neutral-toned upholstery, the juxtaposition of eras elevates any space. If you're interested in trying the trend for yourself, consider one of the following combinations.

The monolithic, geometric design of this 1980s Postmodern armchair, which has recently been reupholstered in a gorgeous camel mohair, pairs well with this playful Wiggle Room side table, which embodies the recent wavy furniture trend that's dominating Instagram.

George Nelson designed the Bubble Saucer Pendant in 1952 and it's been a mainstay in homes ever since. Made with a durable steel frame and a translucent polymer shade, the light fixture emits a warm, diffused glow that's ideal for evening ambiance. Hang one above a Floyd table, whose angled legs are undoubtedly inspired by midcentury style.

In 1935, Alvar Aalto designed the timeless, distinctly Scandinavian Table 91 with his signature bent L-leg. The solid birch piece is just as relevant today, especially when topped with a funky ceramic lamp by New York-based designer Eny Lee Parker.

Finished on both sides so it can be placed anywhere in a room, this Art Deco-style burl bookcase from the 1970s is a total showstopper. Its rounded corners and spherical feet make this abstract, blob-shaped vase feels right at home on its shelves.

Hand-knotted in the 1970s, this Turkish wool rug from the Konya Region basically belongs beneath this soft green, midcentury modern-style Article sofa. The muted tones of the cozy coupling simply make sense.

This beautiful set of Shaker ladder-back chairs was handmade in the late 19th century with intricately turned, rich cherry wood legs and a natural rush woven seat. The traditional style and impressive craftsmanship are complemented by the modern rectangular shape and cozy, cream-colored cushion of this West Elm ottoman.