10 Last-Minute Gift Ideas That Will Still Arrive Before Christmas

The most common phrase this month has undoubtedly been "shipping delays," so we'll skip right over any supply chain talk. Instead, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite gifts that are guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas. Keep scrolling for products, virtual experiences, and subscriptions — along with the order cut-off dates — that prove procrastination can totally pan out.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Gift unlimited access to lessons from over 100 experts, ranging from cooking with Niki Nakayama to hip-hop storytelling with Nas. The gift is a redeemable one-year plan, so you can ​order up until the very last minute​.

Win Christmas with this sampler kit from Brightland — perfect for even your trendiest friend. ​Order by December 13 for free shipping, December 21 for three-day shipping, and December 23 for overnight shipping.​

Because pets deserve presents too. ​Order Brass Monkey Goods on Amazon by December 23 for arrival by Christmas Eve.​ Prime members are eligible for free shipping and overnight delivery.

Not being dramatic — this handwoven towel is so beautiful it makes us want to cry. For guaranteed Christmas Eve delivery: ​Order ground by December 16, two-day by December 19, and overnight by December 20.​

Advertisement

Gift an unforgettable experience to your favorite amateur chef. Either you or the recipient can select from a wide assortment of the dreamiest foods, from seasonal ravioli to Beef Wellington. Since it's a virtual experience, ​you can purchase this up until Christmas Day.​

Justin Bieber loves it? Sold! And let us get this straight — this is no ordinary chair. The BackStrong C1 boosts energy levels, enforces accurate posture, and improves overall health. The best gifts are the ones people may not splurge on for themselves. ​Order by December 13 to receive in time for Christmas.​

This innovative pillow offers a linen side for display and a silk side for the ultimate sleep. ​Select expedited shipping by December 17.​

Advertisement

Perfect for anyone who loves to snuggle up with a warm drink. This buzzy smart mug keeps your drinks at just the right drinking temperature. ​Depending on your location, you can order the mug with same-day delivery.​

House booties are the new slippers. ​Order by December 15 for free ground shipping, arriving December 24.​

Bespoke Post releases a new themed box each month with the most special products. Additionally, the brand sells curated goods individually if you're looking for something more specific. ​A Bespoke Post digital gift card can be purchased up until the very moment you are gifting​ and can either be redeemed for a subscription, a set amount of boxes, or stand-alone items.