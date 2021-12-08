The Design Trends That Will Be Popular in 2022, According to Jeremiah Brent

When he's not working on eco-conscious collaborations or furniture collections, interior designer and TV personality Jeremiah Brent is offering plenty of expertise. Case in point: Yelp's 2022 trend report, which includes insights from Brent on everything from wallpaper to decor accents.

"To forecast trends for the coming year, our data science team surfaced the terms experiencing a meteoric rise in interest among consumers," Yelp wrote in a recent blog post. "They looked at the words used in searches and review mentions to pinpoint the terms experiencing the largest increase in 2021, compared to 2020. Additionally, they identified trends on the rise in the last several months."

The 2022 forecast pinpoints colors, textures, and more to get you started on that "new year, new you" look at home.

"2022 will be all about dusty blues and textural finishes, along with incorporating raw materials like stone, and a return to working with local artisans," Brent told the company. "People will gravitate towards the 'lagom' lifestyle, embracing its celebration of moderation and functional simplicity when it comes to home design and decor."

Specifically, Yelp notes a 64% increase in searches for drapery and a 37% increase for backsplash searches. This is where Brent says that subtle blue hues can make an impact — and add a "timeless moment of color." Yelp says searches for "wallpapering" are up 167%, making it another option for adding a seamless pop of color to your space.

The company also reports that "searches for midcentury modern are up nearly 50% year-to-date (January to October 2021)." Brent suggests taking this decor style up a notch by looking for vintage cane pieces. Or, try incorporating the trendy material into items you already own.

"You can also transform pieces like midcentury modern chairs by replacing the fabric with cane material," says Brent. "In 2022, I expect to see even more focus on sustainability, and cane is a great way to breathe new life into existing pieces."

There are lots of possibilities for a new look in your home, whether you want to tackle a huge renovation or shake things up in a single room. Check out the full Yelp trend report here for more inspo.