There Is Now a Skittles Murphy Bed — Yes, Really

One thing's for sure — 2021 is going out with a bang. We say that because Simmons, the mattress company, just teamed up with Skittles to create a bed. No, we're not kidding.

Called the Sweet Sleep Bed, the product is a one-of-a-kind, first-of-its-kind Murphy bed that doubles as a Skittles dispensing machine. Specifically, the candy machine — featuring five nozzles filled with Skittles — slides open to reveal a Simmons twin gel memory foam mattress. "WHY? Just for Fun-ZZZ's!!!" reads the item description on the Simmons website.

Now, how do you get your hands on this bed for sweet dreams (pun intended)? Well, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that this product only costs $1.50 (delivery and setup included!), which is around the price of a Skittles pack in most locations. As for the bad news, there is only one Skittles x Simmons Sweet Sleep Bed available for purchase on December 13 at a secret time after 1 p.m. EST.

If you're 18 years of age or older and you'd like to try your hand at getting this Skittles bed, you can do so on www.Simmons.com/SweetSleep, where the item will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. For hints about when the bed will be released, you can also sign up here for clues and follow Simmons on Instagram. Note: You have to live in the continental U.S. to receive the bed.

If you'd like to taste the rainbow in your dreams or give this exclusive item to someone as a holiday gift, you can find more information here.