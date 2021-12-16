The Best New Year’s Eve Party Decorations on Amazon to Ring in the New Year

Image Credit: Byrdyak/iStock/GettyImages

New Year's Eve is right around the corner, and no, it's not too late to stock up on any last-minute party essentials. From kits filled with balloons and streamers to New Year's toast-worthy champagne flutes, we've got you covered. Whether you're hosting a party to remember or having a small get-together with close friends and family, here are the best New Year's decorations and accessories you can shop on Amazon now.

Best Overall

Consider this the only New Year's Eve party set you'll ever need. From streamers to balloons, this party pack has a whopping 48 pieces of classic New Year's decor that will get any party started.

Best Classic New Year’s Balloons

We've seen them for birthdays, but let's not forget the massive number of balloons for the new year. This set has 2022 and two star-shaped balloons for a simple, but classic New Year's party setup.

Best Champagne Glasses for a New Year’s Toast

Raise your glass and toast to the new year with these timeless champagne flutes. With a set of six reusable glasses, you can continue to break these out for special occasions all year round.

Best Confetti Poppers

Start off the new year with a bang when with these confetti poppers. Not only are the confetti colors stunning, but they're also biodegradable, according to the brand.

Best for an Epic Photo Booth

Capture your favorite moments of the night with this decorations kit that's stocked with photo booth props, backdrop accessories, and so much more.

Best Bar Cart Upgrade

Get the champagne ready for midnight in style with this beautiful bar cart. It's spacious enough to house not only drinks, but snacks, appetizers, and party favors.