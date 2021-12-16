The Best New Year’s Eve Party Decorations on Amazon to Ring in the New Year

By Pauline Lacsamana December 16, 2021
Image Credit: Byrdyak/iStock/GettyImages

New Year's Eve is right around the corner, and no, it's not too late to stock up on any last-minute party essentials. From kits filled with balloons and streamers to New Year's toast-worthy champagne flutes, we've got you covered. Whether you're hosting a party to remember or having a small get-together with close friends and family, here are the best New Year's decorations and accessories you can shop on Amazon now.

Best Overall

No need to stress over shopping for New Year’s Eve party decorations — this kit has it all. With 48 pieces — from balloons to streamers — you’ll have everything you need to ring in the new year in one convenient party pack.

AMAZON

Woplagyreat 2022 New Year's Eve Party Supplies Kit

$14.98

Consider this the only New Year's Eve party set you'll ever need. From streamers to balloons, this party pack has a whopping 48 pieces of classic New Year's decor that will get any party started.

Best Classic New Year’s Balloons

When it comes to New Year’s decor, a set of balloons can be all you need to get your space party-ready. This set features 40-inch gold 2022 balloons along with two star-shaped ones for an extra special New Year’s touch.

AMAZON

KatchOn Big 40-Inch Gold 2022 Balloons Set

$10.97

We've seen them for birthdays, but let's not forget the massive number of balloons for the new year. This set has 2022 and two star-shaped balloons for a simple, but classic New Year's party setup.

Best Champagne Glasses for a New Year’s Toast

Perfect for New Year’s Eve and special occasions throughout the year, this 6-piece champagne flute set is a timeless addition to your dinnerware collection.

AMAZON

Lenox Tuscany Classics Champagne Flutes (set of 6)

$39.39

Raise your glass and toast to the new year with these timeless champagne flutes. With a set of six reusable glasses, you can continue to break these out for special occasions all year round.

Best Confetti Poppers

Like the classic New Year’s Eve ball drop, you can start the new year off with a bang when you use these multicolored confetti poppers. Created by an independent designer, these party accessories are also eco-friendly and biodegradable and can launch up to 30 feet.

AMAZON

Peachy Party Confetti Poppers

$29.98

Start off the new year with a bang when with these confetti poppers. Not only are the confetti colors stunning, but they're also biodegradable, according to the brand.

Best for an Epic Photo Booth

We love a good photo booth, and this kit has all the accessories needed to make it your best one yet. With 93 pieces — including gold curtains and New Year’s props — you can create picture perfect memories all night long.

AMAZON

Marte & Joven Happy New Year Decorations 2022 Kit

$37.90

Capture your favorite moments of the night with this decorations kit that's stocked with photo booth props, backdrop accessories, and so much more.

Best Bar Cart Upgrade

Have all of your drinks, snacks, and party favors ready on this stunning bar cart. And when the party's over, you can use it as a coffee station or fun accent table.

AMAZON

FirsTime & Co. Gold Odessa Bar Cart

$121.54

Get the champagne ready for midnight in style with this beautiful bar cart. It's spacious enough to house not only drinks, but snacks, appetizers, and party favors.

