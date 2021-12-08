Outer’s New Fire Pit Doubles as an Outdoor Coffee Table

Eco-friendly furniture brand Outer has had one aim since its launch: Get people to spend more time outside. The brand knows not every evening can end with a hike or trip to the park, so it created a line of sleek outdoor furniture that allows you to get outside from the comfort of your home.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To ensure cold weather doesn't bring an end to much-needed time away from our TVs and work emails, Ourer has created an outdoor fire pit to turn our patios into year-round sanctuaries.

The newest launch combines modern elements with a classic concept — a cozy fire pit meant to be enjoyed on cold nights, but that can be marveled at thanks to stone spheres that control the flame and heat. Plus, there's a twist.

Inspired by the communal cooking experience of Korean barbecue, Chinese hotpot, and Japanese robata, Outer's fire pit features a built-in cast iron griddle to help you create memories and meals around your fire.

"When designing the Fire Pit, we tackled an issue we like to call The Host Dilemma," says Outer's Co-founder Terry Lin. "All too often you're stuck dashing in and out of the kitchen, or stationed at the grill, cooking an array of food items that are never done at the same time. It creates a disjointed experience for hosts and guests alike. Surely, we thought, there had to be a better way."

And there was, leading them to create a griddle-top feature for its fire pit. No longer do you have to run into your kitchen to check up on food or leave family and friends on the patio to tend to the meal indoors; the griddle allows you to be outside and stay there. It's the perfect feature for those who love hosting as much as they love socializing.

Advertisement

In addition to the grill and sleek design, this fire pit comes with a top that allows it to transform from an outdoor fire feature to an outdoor coffee table, making it practical no matter the time, weather, or needs.

Shop Outer's newest launch here: