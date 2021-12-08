This Trader Joe's Non-Alcoholic Bevvy Is a Holiday Essential

As much as New Year's Eve gets associated with champagne and boozy bevvies, it's not for everyone. That's why a good mocktail can come in handy. It's all about the flavor — and you can still get that bubbly quality.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Trader Joe's has been releasing seasonal staples we're excited to try. The newest item to go on our grocery list: a sparkling beverage with a sweet twist.

The Sugar Plum Sparkling Beverage takes inspiration from the poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas," written by Clement Clarke Moore. It mentions sugar plums, which Trader Joe's clarifies as referring to "a candy confection made of chopped nuts and dried fruit — sometimes plum, but not always — covered in a sugary coating."

Of course, we also thought of the sugar plum fairy from ​The Nutcracker​. Either way, it's a name that evokes that special holiday feeling.

The drink combines sparkling water with "blended plum juice and white grape juice concentrates," resulting in sweet concoction. The grocer recommends enjoying it while cold, maybe even with "a fresh cranberry garnish or a sprig of fresh mint."

Of course, you could also use it to complete any mocktail recipe you might want to try out this year. We're raising our glass of sparkling bevvy to you!