Tired of Your Microwave Beeping? This TikTok Wants to Help

The beeping of a microwave can be one of life's more obnoxious annoyances. For too long we've simply endured that high-pitched, robotic noise, nagging us incessantly to come get our Pop Secret. That is, until now!
Video of the Day
TikTok user @mamaoliverr has unearthed the handiest of hacks to silence the beeping of your microwave. The user explains in this video how a microwave can be muted simply by holding the "2" button on the numbers panel for five seconds. Then, voilà! You're free!
Of course, this doesn't work for all models. In that case, you'll have to reference your manual to get specific instructions. If you don't have the physical copy anymore, you can often find a digital version on the manufacturer's website or search product reviews for answers (here's an example).
Sure, the beeping of a microwave can serve a purpose, but most would agree that the annoyance of the sound far outweighs the function. This tip is one of those little things that can make a big difference in your day-to-day happiness!
Charlotte is a power-clashing writer and letterer in Los Angeles, with an affinity for words and design. She currently writes for PRINT Magazine.