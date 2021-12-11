Ina Garten's Famous Desserts Can Now Be Delivered to Your Home

Have you ever wanted to try one of Ina Garten's baked goods while watching ​Barefoot Contessa​? (I mean, who hasn't?) Well, now we all have the opportunity to do so thanks to Garten's new partnership with Goldbelly, an online marketplace for foods designed by culinary creatives across the United States.

No matter where you live in the U.S., you can have 13 different Ina Garten treats shipped from East Hampton, New York (where Garten actually lives!), straight to your front door. To see some of the mouthwatering cookies, cakes, bars, and brownies you can choose from, we'll include a few of the Garten x Goldbelly products below.

You can shop all of Garten's Goldbelly desserts here.