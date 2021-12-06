Starbucks Customers Are Upset Over This Discontinued Holiday Drink

Starbucks giveth and Starbucks taketh away. In terms of the former, the coffee chain released the brand new Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte along with several favorites for the 2021 holiday season. As for the latter, Starbucks fans are currently mourning the loss of the Eggnog Latte. R.I.P.
On Twitter, Starbucks officially confirmed that the iconic seasonal latte is not on this year's menu: "Eggnog latte is not returning this year. If you're looking for a nostalgic holiday flavor, we recommend our new Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, in the U.S., for a modern twist on a holiday classic!"
As you can imagine, eggnog latte lovers were not happy about this news. Many even commented that because of this holiday omission, Starbucks ruined Christmas and that they will not be visiting the cafe any time soon. "I've been getting this for the past 21 years (damn I feel old)," wrote Twitter user @m0rgenst3rn. "Guess I'll just make it at home, no reason to go to Starbucks this year, y'all just keep getting rid of fan favorites."
If you want to make your own eggnog latte at home, you can find online recipes from creators like A Sweet Pea Chef, who claims that their version is actually better than Starbucks!
In addition to the new Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, Starbucks has re-released the following winter beverages:
- Peppermint Mocha
- Irish Cream Cold Brew
- Caramel Brulee Latte
- Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
- Chestnut Praline Latte
As for holiday food, here's what you can expect at Starbucks:
- Reindeer Cake Pop (new!)
- Cranberry Bliss Bar
- Sugar Plum Cheese Danish
- Snowman Cookie
So while Starbucks' Eggnog Latte is no more, at least we have other foods and drinks that can keep us toasty as temperatures drop and snow falls.
