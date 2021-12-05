The 'Home Alone' House Is Now Available on Airbnb, but Here's the Catch

Every year, many of us partake in the holiday tradition that is watching the classic 1990 film ​Home Alone​. But this year, you can actually take that seasonal ritual a step further by staying in the real-life ​Home Alone​ house with Airbnb.

In honor of the Disney+ release of the new ​Home Sweet Home Alone​ film​,​ Airbnb is offering the first-ever stay at the McCallister home in Chicago — ​but only for one night​. Older brother Buzz McCallister (aka actor Devin Ratray) will be hosting the event, in which four guests will have the run of the iconic house on December 12 for $25 (plus taxes and fees). Guests are also responsible for making their own travel plans.

"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating," says Buzz, on the Airbnb website, "but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home — my pizza, even — with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."

During their stay at the McCallister residence, guests will be greeted with cozy holiday decor featuring a picture-perfect Christmas tree and twinkling lights. They will even have the chance to set their very own booby traps (like Kevin McCallister does in the original film), watch '90s favorites, eat Chicago-style pizza and microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese by candlelight, view the new ​Home Sweet Home Alone​ movie, and receive a LEGO Ideas ​Home Alone​ set.

Plus, guests will have the opportunity to meet a real tarantula. No, we're not kidding.

To further celebrate this occasion, Airbnb will be making a one-time donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital. "We're dedicated to improving the lives of our patients who live with complex conditions, disabilities, or chronic illness," reads the hospital's site.

Starting on December 7 at 1 p.m. CT, you can request to book a stay at the ​Home Alone​ house here. According to Airbnb, local COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed along with Airbnb's COVID-19 Safety Practices. The company is also monitoring Chicago infection rates and will offer guests a $1,000 USD Airbnb travel credit if the stay ends up being cancelled.