Pillsbury's Holiday Cookie Doughs Are Back — and Can Be Eaten Raw

When it comes to quick and convenient treats, you can always count on Pillsbury. This is especially true during the holiday season, as the brand offers a variety of pre-made seasonal doughs. That said, Pillsbury's gingerbread and candy cookie doughs are now back in stores, just in time for the winter holidays.

The gingerbread cookie dough contains molasses and cinnamon, which gives the dough a rich spiced flavor. Meanwhile, the candy cane cookie dough is a classic sugar cookie dough embedded with peppermint-flavored bits. Yum!

What's more, according to the Pillsbury website, the doughs can be consumed raw. This is a noteworthy feature, as traditional cookie dough is unsafe to eat raw. It also means they can be used in no-bake recipes — or simply enjoyed by the spoonful.

As Pillsbury notes on its website, the gingerbread and candy cane cookie doughs are limited-edition. So, if you're a fan of either product, consider stocking up. The doughs can be frozen and saved for later, so you can enjoy them for months to come.

How to use Pillsbury seasonal cookie dough:

The brand's seasonal cookie dough can be used in myriad ways:

Roll it into balls to make standard cookies.

Fold in nuts, chocolate chips, or crushed candy before baking.

Roll it into a flat sheet and cut out shapes with cookie cutters.

Use it in layered dessert bars.

Coat balls of raw dough with chocolate to make truffles.

Bake mini cookies and serve them with milk for dessert "cereal."

Fold chunks of raw cookie dough into ice cream.

Garnish cupcakes with raw cookie dough.

The possibilities are deliciously endless!

Where to buy Pillsbury seasonal cookie dough:

To purchase Pillsbury's gingerbread and candy cane cookie doughs, use the brand's store locator tool. Here, you can search for specific products by location.