Costco Fans Are Loving This New Holiday Bakery Item

With the holiday season in full swing, it's time to indulge in ​all​ the peppermint foods. And now, thanks to Costco, you can make that happen ASAP. The warehouse is currently selling a chocolate chunk peppermint loaf, and we're drooling just thinking about it.

Recently, Instagram user @costcohotfinds shared a photo of the treat in stores. According to the product display, the dessert is made of a chocolate peppermint loaf, chocolate chunks, Danish icing, and crushed peppermint candy. The combo of candy bits and icing is especially festive, as the latter looks like melting snow.

The loaf also gets two thumbs up from Costco shoppers. "They had it in my Costco today with samples, it was tasty!" commented one user on the Instagram post. "It's amazing," said another shopper on Reddit. They described it as "fudgy, with chocolate chunks baked in." Translation: It's a holiday dream come true.

As with all Costco bakery items, the chocolate chunk peppermint loaf is easy on the wallet. It costs just $7.99, so you can have your cake loaf and eat it too. However, the availability of this product may vary by location, so be sure to call your local Costco before heading to the store.

Other peppermint items at Costco:

If you can't get enough of peppermint goodies, you'll be glad to know that Costco offers plenty of similar treats. According to a post by Instagram user @costco_doesitagain, the warehouse is offering tubs of Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark. Each tub contains more than one pound of bark and costs just $9.99.

Costco also recently restocked Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Cookie Squares, as noted by Instagram user @thecostcopro. The frozen dessert is priced at $10.69 for 10 bars, which equals about one dollar per bar.

BRB, stocking up on minty treats!