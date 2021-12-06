Win 25 Free Hotel Stays by Competing in This Strange Holiday Music Challenge

It's officially the holiday season, and we all know what that means: Let the onslaught of Christmas music commence! For some, this is a joyous occasion, with beloved Christmas tunes ushering in waves of nostalgia and fond memories. Meanwhile, other poor souls can be driven mad by the barrage of those same tracks played over and over again at stores, restaurants, hotel lobbies — everywhere!

Hotels.com is taking the Christmas music season to the extreme and testing the limits of even the most avid "All I Want For Christmas Is You" listeners, with its Not-So-Silent Night Challenge, happening December 19 through December 21. As part of the activation, the company has created a holiday hotel suite at the Fairmont in downtown Chicago that's decked out in Christmas decorations from floor to ceiling. That includes a light-up dance floor, karaoke machine, Santa DJ, and ornament disco ball. The suite will have Christmas music playing for 24 hours straight.

Here's the important part: If guests can make it through the entire 24 hours, they will win 25 free hotel room stays through Hotels.com.

"We know that come December, guests are looking for the ultimate winter wonderland stays to really embrace the holiday spirit," Jennifer Dohm, head of PR for Hotels.com, said in a statement. "The Not-So-Silent Night Suite by Hotels.com combines the classic holiday hotel pop-up with the lively cultural debate of 'overplayed' holiday music to create the perfect challenge for two travelers to live their best hotel life, holiday style."

The Not-So-Silent Night Challenge amenities include a personalized wake-up call video from former NSYNC band member Lance Bass, a $500 room service credit, and a $1,000 travel stipend. Those selected for the challenge can bring a guest with them, though finding someone willing to join in on the Christmas music mayhem might be a challenge in its own right.

Head here now through Dec. 12 at 12 a.m. ET. to apply for the challenge.