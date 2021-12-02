You Can Watch 450 Years of American Home Design in 1 Minute

Walking down a single street in the U.S. can put you face to face with hundreds of years of American home design styles. And now, you don't even have to leave your own home to see what we mean. To showcase the breadth of American residential architecture, home warranty company American Home Shield produced a video featuring renderings that show 450 years of U.S. home styles.

Specifically, in the video, you can get a look at the following periods:

Cape Cod Style (1600s–1950s)

Georgian Colonial House Style (1690s–1830)

Federal Style (1780–1840)

Greek Revival House Style (1825–1860)

Italianate House (1840–1885)

Queen Anne Style (1880–1910)

Arts and Crafts (Craftsman) (1905–1930)

Art Deco + Art Moderne House Style (1920–1945)

Ranch Style (1945–1980)

Prefabricated Homes (1945-present)

"The changing design of the American home reflects pivotal moments in U.S. history, including American independence and self-government, westward expansion, the industrial revolution, and the post-WWII baby boom," writes American Home Shield. "And as new technology and demographic changes take hold, the future of American home design is filled with more possibilities than ever before."

Even within the one-minute video, you can truly see how America has evolved over time. Now, which architectural styles do you think will reign supreme in the country's future?