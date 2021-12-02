Etsy Predicts This Lighting Style Will Take Over 2022

It's truly hard to believe we're approaching the end of yet another zany year, but here we are. To wrap up 2021, Etsy has rounded up the biggest trends of the year.

In the home decor world, the company reports that emerald green was the color of the year, with searches for "emerald green decor" up 60% in the last three months (compared to the same period last year).

But perhaps the most interesting trend is a massive jump in searches for "70s lighting" — which saw a 344% increase. Combined with a 27% growth in searches for "sculptural or decorative lighting," a 25% increase for "vintage lighting," and a 22% spike for "colorful lighting," it's clear that statement lamps have been all the rage lately. So don't be surprised when you see more of them in 2022.

Etsy has rounded up a few gorgeous statement lamps, pendants, and sconces to illuminate (sorry!) some of these chic lighting trends. Check them out below, and learn more about Etsy's trend data here.

