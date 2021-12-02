Aldi's Christmas Cactus Costs Less Than Those at Amazon and Home Depot

Who doesn't love a deal — especially during the holiday season when we're stocking up on festive decor? With this seasonal sentiment in mind, Aldi just released a Christmas cactus at such an affordable price that it easily beats out other retailers. You won't want to miss this bargain!

According to a press release, Aldi's five-inch Christmas cactus is currently available for only $4.99. If you're wondering just how good of a deal this is, simply take a look at other brands. On Amazon, a four-inch Christmas cactus goes for $7.79, while a six-inch version is being sold for $24.99. Also, at Home Depot, a two-pack of four-inch Christmas cacti was priced at $26.98 ($13.49 each!) before selling out.

Of course, the downside is that you'll have to physically go to Aldi to get in on this Christmas cactus steal. To help with this, you can use Aldi's store locator to find a store near you. Then, to make sure that the Christmas cactus is in stock before you drive over, simply give the location a call using the phone number listed on the store locator.

How to care for a Christmas cactus:

If you're interested in taking advantage of Aldi's Christmas cactus deal, it's important to know all about how to care for this plant. In terms of light, indoor Christmas cacti like it bright, indirect, and coming from a window facing south, west, or east. They also bloom during the winter (hence the ​Christmas​ part of its name).

As for watering your cactus, make sure you only do so when the top inch of its soil feels dry. Then, add enough room-temperature water so that you see it draining from the bottom of the Christmas cactus' container.

For more information about properly caring for this type of cactus, click here.