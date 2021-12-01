This Year's White House Holiday Decor Includes 41 Trees

We're all familiar with dreaming of a white Christmas, but after seeing how President Biden and FLOTUS have gone all out on their holiday decor this year, we just might be dreaming of a White House Christmas instead.

According to CBS Evening News, a whopping grand total of 41 Christmas trees flank the halls of the White House this year — decked out in more than 10,000 ornaments. In total, there's a little more than 78,000 lights twinkling across the wreaths, trees, and more throughout the space. (We can't help but cringe at the thought of the clean-up that lies ahead of the White House staff.)

Meanwhile, the entrance to the East Wing of the executive mansion features an archway of large red gift boxes and a giant red bow at the top, all seemingly taken straight from the set of ​The Nutcracker.​

Lights cast white snowflake shapes onto the ceilings of hallways and luscious red ribbons billow along fireplace mantles adorned with striped stuffed stockings. All is merry and bright.

The theme of the holiday decor this year is "Gifts from the Heart," inspired by the people that the Bidens have met in their travels throughout the year. The rooms all have corresponding themes (11 in total), ranging from "the arts" to "service" and "friendship."

Say what you want, the Bidens clearly pulled out all of the stops for their first Christmas season as President and First Lady.