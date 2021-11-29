Stop What You're Doing! Macy's Shocking Cyber Monday Sale Ends in 10 Hours

By Erin Lassner November 29, 2021
Whether you're a loyal Macy's shopper or just looking for some unreal deals on home goods, this may very well be the best sale of Cyber Monday. From wine glasses for $1 to mattresses at a sliver of the cost, here are the 20 biggest deals you must check out before the clock strikes midnight.

1. Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized 14" Nonstick Wok, $159.99 $49.99

2. Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12" Medium Mattress Set (Queen), $1,269 $399

3. Luminarc Concerto 19 oz. Stemless Wine Glasses (set of 4), $25 $3.99

4. Shark CV101 Bagless Corded Canister Vacuum, $466.99 $189.99

5. Calvin Klein Monogram Logo Medium Support Cotton Pillow (Queen), $34 $7.99

6. Tools of the Trade 22-Piece Kitchen Gadget Set, $64.99 $19.99

7. Fairfield Square Collection Brookline 1400 Thread Count 6-Piece Sheet Set (Queen), $210 $49.99

8. Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $139.95 $79.95

9. Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage Set (set of 3), $800 $297.99

10. Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Amelia 42 Piece Dinnerware Set, $120 $37.99

11. Tools of the Trade Nonstick 13-Piece Cookware Set, $119.99 $34.99

12. Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards, $40 $14.99

13. National Tree Company 6.5 ft. Pre-Lit Artificial Mixed Pine Tree, $350 $94.99

14. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville With Aeroccino Milk Frother, $324.99 $207.99

15. Sharper Image Massager Deep Tissue Percussion with Case, $216.99 $89.99

16. J.A. Henckels International Solution 12-Piece Cutlery Set, $220.99 $79.99

17. Cuisinart Chefs Classic Hard Anodized 17-Piece Set, $439.99 $219.99

18. Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw, $50 $14.99

19. Bella Dual-Basket Touchscreen Air Fryer, $235.99 $89.99

20. Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $339.99 $139.99

