This Peppermint Candy Hack Will Complete Your Holiday Spread

When it comes to holiday parties, your serving trays can totally transform your spread. So much so that even basic treats will look impressive if they're on a stylish dish. That doesn't mean you need to spend a pretty penny on fancy platters, though. Thanks to a creative hack shared by TikTok user @brunchwithbabs, you can make an insta-ready serving tray on the cheap.

In a viral TikTok video, @brunchwithbabs lines a springform pan with parchment paper, then adds red and white peppermint candies in a single layer. Next, she bakes the candies for 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. This melts the candies together, essentially creating one large circle of peppermint candy.

Once cooled and hardened, the candy circle can be removed from the pan and used as a platter. You can also make three candy plates and stack them by placing upside bowls between each layer. The result is a tiered cookie platter that's totally festive — and edible! Pretty cool, right?

Of course, this peppermint serving tray isn't limited to holiday cookies. It can be used to display treats like cupcakes, truffles, and chocolates as well. You can also make one large tray and use it as a cake plate. Either way, this easy holiday hack will surely charm your guests.

