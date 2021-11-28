A New Restaurant Is Officially Coming to Disney World

Hey, Disney fans! We have some exciting news. Disney World recently revealed its plans for an upcoming restaurant, Connections Cafe and Eatery. The news was announced at Destination D23, a special event that took place last week.

According to the Disney Parks blog, Connections Cafe and Eatery will be opening in EPCOT's World Celebration neighborhood. It will also be a quick-service restuarant, though the type of cuisine and menu has yet to be announced.

Zach Riddley, creative portfolio executive at Walt Disney Imagineering​,​ shared some info about the restaurant in a recent Instagram post. According to Riddley, the eatery's name "builds upon our World Celebration story by focusing on connections that generations of people make while gathering over a meal — and this theme carries forward in a brand new mural commissioned by Imagineering for this space."

Specifically, the mural focuses on the "relationship of place, people, and food from across the world — celebrating the bountiful variety of ingredients and traditions that connect culture and food to the beautiful, diverse places that we call home," explained Riddley in the post.

Judging by the concept art that Riddley shared, it looks like the mural will encompass natural landscapes and elements. The restuarant itself looks bright, colorful, and family-friendly. We can't wait to learn more about the new eatery and its menu!

The official opening date of Connections Cafe and Eatery is currently TBD. We'll be sure to share an update once more info is announced.

Other new restaurants at Disney World:

Back in September, Disney World opened Space 220 in EPCOT's World Discovery neighborhood. The Space 220 menu offers contemporary eats with space-inspired names like "Starry Calamari" and "Planetary Punch."

Main Street Confectionary also reopened last month. The candy shop, which is located in Main Street U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park, has a colorful candy wall and candied popcorn kitchen.