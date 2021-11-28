This Popular Costco Treat Will Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

For many people, baking festive cookies is a classic holiday tradition. However, if baking isn't your thing — or if you simply don't have the time — you can still get in on the fun. According to Instagram user @costco_doesitagain, Costco is selling gingerbread decorating kits, just in time for the holiday season.

The kits are sold in packs of three, according to the Costco website. Each kit contains one ready-made German gingerbread cookie, which is described as "soft and delicious" on the packaging. Every kit also includes pre-made icing and various candies for decorating. So fun!

What's more, each pack of three kits costs just $9.79 in stores, according to @costco_doesitagain. The kits are also available on the Costco website, but for a higher price point of $29.99 for two packs (or six kits total).

If you're looking for a fun yet convenient holiday activity, these gingerbread kits might be just what you need. The same goes if you don't want to commit to a gingerbread house, which involves more cookies and candies in general. Either way, these charming kits are sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike!

Other holiday items at Costco:

In addition to the gingerbread cookie decorating kits, Costco has been rolling out ​so​ many seasonal goodies. According to Instagram user @costcobuys, the warehouse is selling Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans, the ultimate holiday snack. Each jar weighs 40 ounces and costs $12.79.

Costco is also offering Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark, according to @costco_doesitagain. Each tub contains more than one pound of minty goodness and costs just $9.99 each.

Finally, if you prefer savory treats, be sure to pick up the cranberry cinnamon cheese log at Costco. The log, which costs $6.99, is made with goat's milk.

Before heading to your local warehouse, call Costco to make sure these seasonal items are in stock.