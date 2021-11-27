Costco Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Spread

Earlier this year, Costco discontinued its popular Kirkland Signature organic peanut butter. The exact reasons were unclear, but folks were ​not​ happy. The product was replaced by Naturally More Organic Peanut Butter, which received mixed reviews from users on Reddit. Now, the "original" peanut butter is returning to warehouses, and Costco shoppers are rejoicing.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

But what makes the product so great, anyway? Well, it's made with Valencia peanuts, a variety that's considered to be the best choice for all-natural peanut butter. Compared to other types, Valencia peanuts contain the least amount of aflatoxins, or toxins produced by mold. They're also naturally sweeter, which makes for a delicious peanut butter product.

Plus, in true Costco fashion, the item is super affordable. It's sold in packs of two for just $9.99. Each jar is quite large, offering 28 ounces of nutty goodness. It's a dream come true for any peanut butter lover.

According to a Reddit thread, the Kirkland Signature peanut butter is expected to be back in all Costco stores by the end of December 2021. So far, it's been spotted at several locations throughout the country, including Pittsburgh and South Florida, according to another Reddit thread.

To ensure your local warehouse has the peanut butter in stock, call Costco before stopping by. (FYI, the product's item number is 555000.) Here's to hoping that the fan-favorite product is here to stay!

Other Costco products that are back in stock:

The next time you're at Costco, be sure to visit the bakery section. The warehouse recently brought back its pecan pie, which costs just $14.99. You might also find pumpkin cheesecakes, which returned to Costco earlier this month. Each cheesecake weighs 4.88 pounds and costs just $15.99.

Costco is also selling a cranberry cinnamon cheese log, which would be perfect for a festive charcuterie board. The cheese, which is made with goat's milk, is spreadable and costs $6.99.