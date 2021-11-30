Yelp Highlights Small Businesses You Should Shop This Holiday Season

As we move into the busiest shopping season of the year, it's easy to default to big-box stores to make all your purchases.
But Yelp has put together a list of 100 small businesses across the country for your shopping pleasure. Best of all, each of them ships nationwide, so you can shop from the comfort of home.
From a bonbon shop in New York to a home decor brand in San Diego, here are products from seven small businesses featured on Yelp's list. Find the full collection of 100 small businesses here.
1. Candle Delirium, Los Angeles: Carriere Freres - Benzoin and Rose Candle, $85
2. Paper Skyscraper, Charlotte: Wire-o What Makes You Feel Alive Notebook, $12.95
3. Stick With Me, New York: 12-Piece Bonbon Box, $49
4. Love and Aesthetics, San Diego: Versailles Glassware (set of 4), $128
5. Big Island Candies, Hawaii: Bright Bamboo Box, $33.50
6. Powell's City of Books, Portland: Frank Lloyd Wright Saguaro Cactus and Forms Puzzle, $19.99
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.