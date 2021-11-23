10 of the Best Deals to Shop on Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021 will be here in a flash, so if you haven't started already, now is the time to figure out which sales you want to shop. To help, personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the best things to buy on Black Friday for 2021. By comparing pre-Black Friday prices with actual Black Friday deals, the company figured out the best overall deals available on the shopping holiday.

Note: WalletHub collected these prices between October 15 and November 12, so the most recent pricing may not be listed.

These are the specific specs WalletHub provides for the computer: 15.6" FHD + 500-Nit Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti, 4 GB GDDR6. Before Black Friday, it costs $3,024 and on Black Friday, it will be $2,000.

Before Black Friday, this item is priced at $1,000, but on the day of deals, you can expect to find it for $650 at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

The Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) model of this TV is normally $598, but if you wait until Black Friday, it will cost $478.

This snow blower's pre-Black Friday price is $2,399, but on the shopping holiday, you can expect to snag the machine for $1,299.

Normally priced at $4,999 before Black Friday, this oven comes with a built-in microwave, infrared heating, and WiFi. On Black Friday, it's available for $3,000.

At the time of publication, this item is sold out on the Costco website, so keep an eye out in stores and online closer to Black Friday for it to come back in stock. Before the holiday, it's $996, but on Black Friday, it costs $550.

At the time of publication, this inflatable piece of decor is also sold out online, but hopefully it will be in stock on Black Friday for $130. Normally, it's $260.

If you're ready to bake up a storm during the holidays, you'll want to get this KitchenAid mixer for $350 — as opposed to $549 — on Black Friday.

Prior to Black Friday, this watch is sold for $290. On the holiday, you can expect it to be on sale for $118.

If you've been wanting a Keurig, now is the time to get one — it will be $70 on Black Friday. Before, it was $131.

To see more of the best overall Black Friday deals, according to WalletHub, click here.