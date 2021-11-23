10 of the Best Deals to Shop on Black Friday 2021

By Anna Gragert November 23, 2021
Black Friday 2021 will be here in a flash, so if you haven't started already, now is the time to figure out which sales you want to shop. To help, personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the best things to buy on Black Friday for 2021. By comparing pre-Black Friday prices with actual Black Friday deals, the company figured out the best overall deals available on the shopping holiday.

Note: WalletHub collected these prices between October 15 and November 12, so the most recent pricing may not be listed.

1. Dell XPS 15 Laptop, $1,024 discount

These are the specific specs WalletHub provides for the computer: 15.6" FHD + 500-Nit Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti, 4 GB GDDR6. Before Black Friday, it costs $3,024 and on Black Friday, it will be $2,000.

2. ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill with 30 day iFIT Subscription, $350 discount

Before Black Friday, this item is priced at $1,000, but on the day of deals, you can expect to find it for $650 at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

3. SAMSUNG 55" LED Smart TV with HDR, $120 discount

The Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) model of this TV is normally $598, but if you wait until Black Friday, it will cost $478.

4. EGO POWER+ 56 Volt Self-Propelled Two-Stage Snow Thrower, $1,100 discount

This snow blower's pre-Black Friday price is $2,399, but on the shopping holiday, you can expect to snag the machine for $1,299.

5. LG 30" Combination Double Electric Convection Wall Oven, $1,999 discount

Normally priced at $4,999 before Black Friday, this oven comes with a built-in microwave, infrared heating, and WiFi. On Black Friday, it's available for $3,000.

6. Firman 2900W Running / 3200W Peak Gasoline Powered Inverter Generator, $446 discount

At the time of publication, this item is sold out on the Costco website, so keep an eye out in stores and online closer to Black Friday for it to come back in stock. Before the holiday, it's $996, but on Black Friday, it costs $550.

7. Occasions 20' Tall Giant Santa Inflatable, $130 discount

At the time of publication, this inflatable piece of decor is also sold out online, but hopefully it will be in stock on Black Friday for $130. Normally, it's $260.

8. KitchenAid® KSM150PS Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer, $199 discount

If you're ready to bake up a storm during the holidays, you'll want to get this KitchenAid mixer for $350 — as opposed to $549 — on Black Friday.

9. Fossil Men's Bronson Chronograph Gray Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 44mm, $172 discount

Prior to Black Friday, this watch is sold for $290. On the holiday, you can expect it to be on sale for $118.

10. Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker, $61 discount

If you've been wanting a Keurig, now is the time to get one — it will be $70 on Black Friday. Before, it was $131.

To see more of the best overall Black Friday deals, according to WalletHub, click here.

