We're Getting Another "Great British Bake Off" Season for the Holidays

If you're in the midst of watching Season 12 of ​The Great British Bake Off​ and are dreading the day when it will come to a close, we have amazing, delicious news. ​Food & Wine​ reports that on December 3, the holiday edition of ​GBBO​ will be returning for its fourth season on Netflix.

Featuring two episodes — one for Christmas and one for New Year's — the seasonal special will include bakers from past ​GBBO​ seasons. Specifically, in the Christmas episode, you can expect to see 2019 contestants Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, along with 2018 baker Ruby Bhogal and James Hillery from the 2017 season. Singer Alexandra Burke will also be ending the episode with a rendition of "Silent Night."

As for the New Year's episode, it will star 2014 winner Nancy Birtwhistle and 2018 winner Dr. Rahul Mandal. Bakers Helena Garcia and Henry Bird from the 2019 season will also be making an appearance.

Of course, judges Prue Leith (who now appears to have blue hair!) and Paul Hollywood will be back. Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will also return as hosts, but comedian Tom Allen will step in for Fielding during the Christmas episode.

"We gave them tough challenges, because we wanted to see how far they have come," Hollywood said in a press release, according to ​People​. "For this episode we had two past winners, and we wanted to push them to see what they had learned since their last time in the tent."

To see what you have to look forward to, the new ​Great British Bake Off: Holidays​ trailer can be viewed below:

This is truly the greatest holiday gift.