This Costco Cheese Is a Holiday Charcuterie Board Must-Have

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and the winter holidays aren't far behind, so now is the time to get thinking about your celebratory meals and appetizers. One easy way to whip something up for your gathering is to prepare a charcuterie board, whether it's themed for the holidays, features fall florals, or is designed for breakfast. Fortunately, Costco has the perfect cheese for your fall and winter boards.

Over on the @costcobuys Instagram account, we discovered that Costco is now selling a 16-ounce log of Celebrity Cranberry Cinnamon Goat's Milk Cheese for $6.99. It would easily serve as the perfect centerpiece for your holiday charcuterie board — plus, it requires no extra effort since it already comes prepared.

According to restaurant supply seller WebstaurantStore, this particular cheese has a rich, tangy flavor. It's blended with sweet cinnamon and tart cranberries, which pair perfectly with the goat cheese and provide it with a beautiful twist of holiday flavor. The cheese is also spreadable, so you won't have to worry about your guests having trouble getting the cheese on their crackers.

What we love most about this cheese — aside from the flavor, of course — is how it looks. Since the goat cheese is already coated in cranberries and cinnamon, it is ready-made for all your holiday feasts. In other words, it will make it look like you put more effort than you actually did into your cheese board and will instantly make the dish look stylized.

What pairs well with goat cheese on a charcuterie board?

If you're looking for other items that will complement the holiday goat cheese on your board, consider the following:

Prosciutto

Wheat crackers

Pretzel crackers

Mixed, salted nuts

Honey

Apple slices

Dried fruits, like figs and apricots

Pomegranate seeds

Dry salami

Happy eating!