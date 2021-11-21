This Easy Hack Lets You Julienne Bell Peppers Like a Pro

You can never have too many hacks under your belt, especially when it comes to food and cooking. Fortunately, TikTok is teeming with such tricks, so you won't have to go far to find them. This includes a clever technique for julienning bell peppers that we recently found on the app.

The trick was shared by TikTok user @azrabello, who learned the method in culinary school. Basically, you cut off both ends of a bell pepper, so that each side is flat. Next, you place one of the flat sides on the cutting board, then slice straight down through the "wall" of the pepper.

From there, you lay the bell pepper on its side and insert your knife (at an angle) through the cut you just created. This way, you can use your knife to separate the white pith and seeds from the pepper, gradually working along the inside wall. What's more, the pith and seeds will stay intact, so it won't make a mess.

Finally, you'll be left with the wall of the bell pepper, which you can easily cut into thin strips. Or, if you want to dice the pepper, simply slice the strips in the opposite direction. Done and done.

Naturally, this isn't the only way to cut a bell pepper. Another technique is to cut off the stem, then place the flat side on the cutting board, bottom side up. Next, slice the pepper along its grooves to create wedges that can be cut off.

