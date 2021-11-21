This New Aldi Dessert Will Complete Your Thanksgiving Menu

If you need last-minute goodies for your Thanksgiving spread, be sure to visit Aldi ASAP. According to Instagram user @theamazingaldi, the discount supermarket recently released new seasonal frozen desserts — and they sound ​delicious.​

The treats are "blossoms," or flaky pastries filled with sweet fruity goodness. There are also two versions: caramel apple (apples with creamy caramel sauce) or apple berry (apples and mixed berries). According to the Aldi website, one package contains two blossoms and costs just $2.99 each, which works out to $1.50 per piece.

So far, the blossoms have been a hit with Aldi fans. "Both of the blossoms are delicious!" said one user on the Instagram post. There's also a good chance that they'll fly off the shelves (or out of the freezer case, technically) as it nears Thanksgiving day. That said, if you want to add these treats to your holiday menu, you'll want to act quick. You can find your local store by using the Aldi store locator tool.

How to serve apple blossoms:

For the ultimate holiday dessert, serve Aldi's apple blossoms with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. You can also add a dollop of whipped cream or tasty toppings like crushed apple chips, chopped nuts, or dried cranberries. Honestly, the possibilities are wonderfully endless.

Other seasonal products at Aldi:

In addition to the frozen apple blossoms, Aldi recently released a holiday gelato flight. The flight contains three festive gelato flavors: pumpkin pie, candy cane, and eggnog. Or, if savory food is more your style, look for the new seasonal ravioli at Aldi, which costs just $2.79 per package. It's available in turkey cranberry and bourbon sweet potato flavors.

Finally, Aldi released its fan-favorite 2021 advent calendars earlier this month. The calendars contain cheese, wine, or beer, depending on the type.