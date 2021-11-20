This 7-Minute Sleep Hack Is Going Viral on TikTok

When it comes to sleeping, we will try anything if it means we can have zero problems hitting the hay. Turns out, we definitely aren't alone, according to a sleep hack that is now going viral on TikTok.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Posted by user @bellerouge216, the hack currently has 2.4 million views and over 500,000 likes. "Let me tell you about Dr Teal's [Sleep Spray]," says @bellerouge216. "As soon as I spray this, I've got a seven-minute window before I pass out."

In the caption of their video, the user adds, "Listen, this is literally sleep in [a] bottle! From Walmart, this will knock any AD-ULT OUT."

The specific product @bellerouge216 is referring to is Dr Teal's Sleep Spray With Melatonin and Essential Oils, which is $15 on Amazon. According to the spray's description on the Walmart website — where it's being sold for $4.87 — the included melatonin is meant to help regulate sleep and wake cycles, while chamomile and lavender essential oils work to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

In addition to spraying the mixture on your pillow and bedding, you can also use it on your body and in the shower. However, in their video, @bellerouge216 states that this particular Dr Teal's sleep spray should not be used on kids. While we didn't find this information anywhere in the online product descriptions, Healthline reports that melatonin may not be entirely safe for children and that a doctor should be consulted prior to use.

On the other hand, Dr Teal's does have a melatonin line formulated specifically for kids, which includes a sleep soak, bath, and lotion. Again, if you have any concerns, be sure to reach out to your child's doctor.

What other melatonin products does Dr Teal's have?