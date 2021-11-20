This Beloved Disneyland Attraction Is Temporarily Closing

Hey, Disneyland lovers! We've got some important news that might throw your next visit for a loop. Recently, the Disney Parks blog announced that Mickey's Toontown in Disneyland will be closing in March 2022 for a magical makeover. It will reopen in early 2023.

During the year-long closing, the park will complete an "ambitious reimagining" of Toontown, according to the blog post. This includes more space, greenery, and interactive opportunities for families to play and relax together.

For example, the renovation will include CenTOONial Park, a natural space with a fountain. There will be water tables at the base of the fountain, allowing guests "to play with the water and have a sensory experience," according to Disney Parks. There will also be a tree with sculpted roots that double as a playing area. Here, little ones can explore and crawl around the roots, while parents can hang out on grassy areas nearby.

Needless to say, these changes are pretty exciting. It also seems like Disneyland guests are looking forward to the upcoming renovation. "I think it's awesome that Toontown is getting some much needed attention," said one commenter on the Disney Parks blog post. "I'm looking forward to seeing it all completed."

All that said, if you want to visit Mickey's Toontown in the near future, you'll need to do so before March 2022. Otherwise, your next visit to Toontown will have to be in 2023. Honestly, we think it will be well worth the wait!

Will there still be Disney characters at Mickey's Toontown?

You'll be happy to know that your favorite characters will still appear at the new and improved Mickey's Toontown. This includes characters like Goofy, Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse, and Mickey Mouse himself.

The renovated Toontown will also include Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, a magical ride that can be enjoyed by the whole family.