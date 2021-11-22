The Citizenry Is Donating 100% of Its Proceeds on Black Friday

Fan-favorite sustainable, luxury brand The Citizenry is spending the biggest shopping day of the year paying it forward. Because, for the brand, thinking globally doesn't stop at interior design.

The Citizenry is kicking off the giving season with its Black Friday Fund. Partnering with Education for All, 100% of Black Friday's profits will go towards funding education for 100 girls in the High Atlas of Morocco. All funds will be used for running boarding houses near secondary schools — and will include the employment of a house mother native to the area — and technology for continued, remote learning during "off weeks."

Every $130 spent shopping The Citizenry's Black Friday sale will fund two weeks of school for one girl. And, starting on Monday, November 22, and running through November 25, the company will personally be donating $15 to the fund for every purchase made.

Wondering where to start?

Beginning Monday and lasting until November 30, you can shop limited-time discounts on some of the brand's most iconic designs. The Alpaca Throw, a must-have for cold winter nights and the perfect holiday gift, will be marked down to $130.

And the Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle will be 15% off.

Feel good about your holiday shopping this season by nabbing quality, sustainable pieces that promise to do more than just beautify your space (though, they'll do that too) by shopping The Citizenry's Black Friday Fund sale.