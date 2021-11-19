Apparently, Ranch Eggnog Now Exists

Well, this is a new one.

Love it or hate it, eggnog is a holiday staple — in fact, Americans drink more than 135 million pounds of it each year. And while most opt for the classic vanilla-nutmeg-cinnamon flavor profile, Hidden Valley is shaking up the eggnog landscape this year ... with ranch dressing–flavored eggnog.

Dubbed RanchNog, the unusual beverage "marries the creamy, slightly sweet elements of eggnog with the savory, cool, and herby flavors of ranch," according to the brand, which worked with mixologists Whiskey & Rosemary on the recipe.

While we're a little hesitant about this combo, there's no one we'd trust more than Hidden Valley to make it work — the company's founder Steve Henson invented ranch dressing in 1954.

If you're so inclined to give this unique drink a taste, you can buy it online at Hidden Valley's Ranch Shop until supplies run out; it's sold as a $50 kit that includes two glasses and a jigger.

And if RanchNog isn't quite your thing, Hidden Valley also has some other ranch-themed holiday gifts, including a suitcase and a yoga kit.