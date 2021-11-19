Is This New Show the Next 'The Great British Bake Off'?

Step aside Paul Hollywood and company, there's a new cooking reality competition show on the block. Coming to Netflix later this month to satisfy our sweet tooth is School of Chocolate, hosted by world-renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon.
The chocolate pro makes insane creations that don't even look like sweets — and his four million IG fans love it.
Hitting your Netflix feed starting November 26, Guichon will be mentoring eight top chocolate talents to mold them into master class chocolatiers — but only one will take home the $100,000 prize.
If the trailer is any indication, School of Chocolate will be packed with ridiculous chocolate concoctions and just as many contestant meltdowns. Chocolate dolphins will collapse, tears will be shed, breaking points will be reached. Essentially everything we crave from our reality cooking shows.
While The Great British Bake Off will always hold a special place in our hearts, it's exciting to have a fresh new dessert show we can binge.
Charlotte is a power-clashing writer and letterer in Los Angeles, with an affinity for words and design. She currently writes for PRINT Magazine.