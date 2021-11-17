Apparently Martha Stewart Strongly Dislikes This Kitchen Staple

Image Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/GettyImages

Picture this scene: You are bleary-eyed and about to open your laptop. You're on auto pilot as you switch on the coffee machine or your kettle and then reach into your cupboard for a mug. Then you pour a hot drink and get ready for the day.

Advertisement

It's a normal scene, right? Wrong. At least for Martha Stewart. Because she, on the other hand, doesn't like mugs. Yes, you read that correctly. The design and lifestyle celeb recently went on ​The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon​ and nonchalantly shared that she doesn't have any mugs at home.

"I don't like mugs," Stewart says. "I think mugs are sort of clumsy and ugly. I don't own a mug in my house."

"Really?" Fallon asks, flabbergasted.

"No, I have beautiful cups," Stewart responds.

As for the mugs she gets gifted when she's on Fallon's show? Stewart admits that she gives them away.

In fact, if you go on Martha.com — her website that houses all the designs and collections she's made — your search for "mug" won't yield anything. Except you ​will​ find this Latte Cup, which we'd described as a short mug with an ombré design.

No matter what you call it, we all need a vessel for our favorite drink. Listen to your heart and go with the one you like best.