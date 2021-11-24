The 10 Most Shocking Deals From West Elm's Black Friday Sale

By Erin Lassner November 24, 2021
West Elm is known for amazing holiday sales, and the brand's Black Friday event may just be the best of them all. Starting now, take up to 70% off all categories and get an extra 25% off clearance with code ​​EXTRA25​. Are you freaking out with excitement just as much as we are? From classic bed frames under $400 to plush ottomans over half off, keep scrolling for the 10 most unbelievable deals to score immediately.

1. West Elm Haven Platform Bed (Queen), $1,499 $374.99

2. West Elm Joya Shag Rug (8' x 10'), $1,050 $630

3. West Elm Randall Buffet, $1,549 $813.74

4. West Elm Henley Chair, $1,049 $599

5. West Elm Zander Leather 2-Piece Chaise Sectional, $4,599 $3,199

6. Glazed Ceramic and Wood Outdoor Coffee Table in Slate, $549 $164.99

7. West Elm x SpringHill Suites Trundle Sofa/Daybed, $2,299 $1,599

8. West Elm Dennes Ottoman, $849 $399

9. West Elm Harper 2-Piece Chaise Sectional, $3,098 $2,478.40

10. West Elm Omni Dining Table, $479 $142.49

