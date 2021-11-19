Pros Were Hired to Complete This Decor Trend the Most in 2021

If you're not in on the home wall mural trend by now, you simply haven't been paying attention. We've been hot on the tail of this decor craze for a while now, and we even spoke with the founders of Very Gay Paint — self-described as "accidental muralists" — on a recent episode of our Being Home podcast. The duo transformed Hunker editorial director, and podcast host extraordinaire, Laurie Grossman's dining room wall by creating an IG-ready design.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Now, the home improvement helpers over at TaskRabbit have confirmed what we already know about the trend, with the release of its end-of-year trend report. The research includes data about the sorts of projects their Taskers worked on the most in 2021. The top home improvement item was —you guessed it — wall murals! The category grew by 156% this past year, and frankly, we're not surprised.

Adjacent to wall murals, wallpapering saw a significant increase as well, growing 70% year over year.

Alongside these wall-centric improvements, TaskRabbit reported that sustainability became more of a priority for customers in 2021, with furniture up-cycling growing 200%. Requests for eco-friendly products saw a 52% increase, and sealing windows for energy efficiency increased by 111%.

Considering the number of hours we all logged at home due to COVID safety measures, it's not surprising that TaskRabbit charted a significant uptick in home organization services, which grew by 84% as compared to 2020. The company found that Taskers clocked almost 45,000 hours in home organization projects throughout 2021.

If one thing is clear from TaskRabbit's data, it's that people are relishing a newfound appreciation for their living spaces — and are more intent than ever to make their spaces that much more beautiful.