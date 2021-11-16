A Brand New Gaming Chair Was Released — for Board Games

When you think of gaming chairs, odds are that you think of seating for those who play video games. But what about a chair for board games and other low-key leisure activities? Hendrick's Gin has got it covered.

Known as the first chair created for offline game play, the limited-edition Hendrick's Gaming Chaise is the world's longest and least technological gaming chair. Designed by Hendrick's Department of Not-So Convenient Technology and Pickett Furniture and Design, the seven-foot-long handmade chair is fully decked out with tufted green velvet, copper accents, a horn to call for drinks, retractable arms (that actually look like arms), and secret compartments for storing the included Victorian-era board games, chessboard, and Hendrick's playing cards.

Of course, the gaming chaise also includes barware: a mixing glass, highball glasses, a shaker, cocktail spoon, muddler, stirrer, strainer, Hendrick's teacups, and a bottle of Hendrick's Gin. This essentially makes the seat double as a bar cart and table.

"We've taken a more Renaissance approach, integrating a well-rounded range of features with an eye toward timeless distractions," Vance Henderson, Hendrick's national ambassador, says in a press release. "Our contrarian outlook begins with our unique chaise design, which actively — perhaps I should say, leisurely — discourages any performance-driven efficiency and utility, and instead encourages casual cocktail sipping and an afternoon nap."

With this chair, Hendrick's hopes to encourage less time with technology and more time interacting with other humans, playing board games, and of course, drinking cocktails. If this sounds like your kind of good time, you can sign up to buy the Hendrick's Gaming Chaise for $3,988.08 — which the brand jokes is an "entirely reasonable cost" — with shipping and accessories included.

One thing's for sure: This chair would be a delightful and hilarious gift for the board-gamer in your life.