Urban Outfitters’ Cyber Week Deals Are Here (and Surprisingly Good)

Urban Outfitters is stocked with stylish and unique home goods that we can't wait to deck out our homes with. The only thing that makes them better is catching our favorite finds on sale. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can save up to 50% on select categories with the Deal of the Day event. Since we're all about curating our wish lists early, check out 25 of our top picks at Urban Outfitters that we're hoping to catch on sale during Cyber Week.

1. Colette Marble Bar Cart, $499

2. Checkerboard Duvet Set, $79-$89

3. Star Wars R2-D2 Ceramic Figural Cookie Storage Jar, $39.99

4. Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker, $18

5. Elise Vanity And Stool Set, $799

6. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat, $37.50

7. T-Shirt Jersey Duvet Cover, $99-$149

8. Ansel Table Lamp, $89

9. Puffin Flannel Insulated Beverage Holder, $14

10. The Boba Book: Bubble Tea and Beyond​ by Andrew Chau and Bin Chen, $22

11. Isobel Sofa, $1,499

12. Chloe Glass 7.4-ounce Candle, $18

13. Floria Velvet Chair, $449

14. Stargazer Checkerboard Knit Throw Blanket, $69

15. Bootle Opener, $18

16. Riley Platform Bed, $499-$749

17. Vinyl Record Storage Shelf, $99

18. Cooluli Mini Beauty Refrigerator, $59.95

19. Amelia 6-Drawer Dresser, $849

20. House Of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Bluetooth Record Player, $280

21. Tabitha Arc Mirror, $499

22. Bohemian Platform Bed, $599-$799

23. Washed Corduroy Floor Pillow, $49

24. Aden Tufted Throw Blanket, $69

25. Selene Extra Large Floor Mirror, $549

