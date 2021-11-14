Aldi Fans Are Drooling Over This New Fall-Flavored Pasta

As retailers continue to release seasonal goodies, we've been making a shopping list and checking it twice (pun intended). One of the most recent additions to the list hails from Aldi, and it involves ravioli, a classic fan-favorite dish.

According to a recent Instagram post by user @theamazingaldi, seasonal ravioli flavors are starting to appear at Aldi. This includes turkey cranberry (roasted turkey, cranberries, stuffing, and cheese) and bourbon sweet potato (bourbon, sweet potato, and cheese). Both products are just $2.79 per package, which appears to hold about one serving.

However, as with all seasonal items, availability might differ between Aldi locations. To determine if your local Aldi has the ravioli in stock, be sure to call them first. You can find the nearest Aldi by using its store locator.

What sauces to use with Aldi's seasonal ravioli:

For the turkey cranberry ravioli, the packaging recommends serving it with "pan-gravy sauce and fine herbs." Something tells us a medley of thyme, oregano, rosemary, and/or sage will work beautifully. The ravioli would also taste delicious with cranberry sauce or even a pumpkin-based cream sauce.

As for the bourbon sweet potato ravioli? The packaging suggests trying it with orange whiskey glaze, which sounds amazing. We'd like to try it with a brown butter sauce, too. Yum!

Other seasonal Aldi products:

If ravioli isn't your thing, you'll be glad to know that Aldi has plenty of other seasonal items to try. It recently restocked a frozen sweet potato casserole with praline topping, a Thanksgiving dinner essential. There's also a new hot cocoa bomb that's designed to look like a snowman. So, when it's dunked in hot milk, it will look like a snowman is melting in your mug.

The 2021 Aldi advent calendars are also back in stock. This includes the retailer's popular cheese, beer, and wine advent calendars.