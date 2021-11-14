Costco Just Released Its Early Black Friday Savings List

If you've been looking forward to this year's Black Friday deals, you're in luck. Costco has officially released its pre-holiday sales for the 2021 holiday season. The deals, which include a combo of in-store and online-only offers, are valid between November 15 to November 29.
Video of the Day
Ready to get a head start on your holiday shopping? From cooking essentials to gift-worthy treats, here are some of the best early Black Friday deals at Costco this year.
In Store and Online
Only In Store
7. Ghirardelli Squares Peppermint Bark Collection, $3.25 off
8. Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Cookie Squares, $3.50 off
9. Stacy's Organic Simply Naked Pita Chips, $2 off
10. Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut Mix, $2.95 off
Kirsten Nunez is a writer and author who focuses on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, Martha Stewart, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in the Hudson Valley region of New York.