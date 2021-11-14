Costco Just Released Its Early Black Friday Savings List

By Kirsten Nunez November 14, 2021
If you've been looking forward to this year's Black Friday deals, you're in luck. Costco has officially released its pre-holiday sales for the 2021 holiday season. The deals, which include a combo of in-store and online-only offers, are valid between November 15 to November 29.

Ready to get a head start on your holiday shopping? From cooking essentials to gift-worthy treats, here are some of the best early Black Friday deals at Costco this year.

In Store and Online

1. David's Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways, $2.30 off

2. Amylu Cranberry & Jalapeño Chicken Meatballs, $4 off

3. Sonoma Creamery Pepper Jack Crisps, $3 off

4. Gourmia 7-quart Digital Air Fryer, $10 off

5. Cuisinart Elite 12-Cup Die-Cast Food Processor, $50 off

6. Atomi 36' Smart String Light, $20 off

Only In Store

7. Ghirardelli Squares Peppermint Bark Collection, $3.25 off

8. Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Cookie Squares, $3.50 off

9. Stacy's Organic Simply Naked Pita Chips, $2 off

10. Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut Mix, $2.95 off

