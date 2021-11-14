Costco Re-Released an Iconic Holiday Treat

There are multiple clues out there that let us know when the holiday season is on its way. Temperatures drop, eateries and beverage shops begin to release holiday menus, and certain products start to appear on store shelves. Of course, one such edible item is peppermint bark, which Costco just re-released to let us know winter is approaching.

We were alerted to this delightful holiday food news thanks to Instagram user @costcobuys, who just posted a photo of the Costco peppermint bark. "Costco's peppermint bark is a holiday staple! It's made with Belgian chocolate, natural peppermint, and is just $9.99!" the user writes.

Featuring a dark chocolate base topped with a white chocolate layer and crushed mint candy, Costco's version of this treat looks as tasty as can be. Plus, it would appear that this version is preferred over a circular peppermint bark the retailer previously sold a few years ago. "My fav! Glad they went back to the old recipe! I didn't like the circle ones as much," wrote one user in a comment on @costcobuys' post.

Thankfully, it appears that Costco listened to shoppers and brought back this classic version of its seasonal peppermint bark.

What other peppermint bark products are at Costco?

Along with the straightforward peppermint bark, Costco is selling Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Cookie Squares. And according to its holiday savings list, the brand is also offering Snack Factory White Chocolate Peppermint Pretzel Chips. To make sure these items are in stock before you take a trip to the store, give your local Costco a call.

What can you bake with peppermint bark?

In addition to eating it plain, there are plenty of dishes you can bake with peppermint bark. Here are a few ideas:

Cookies made with peppermint bark instead of chocolate chips

Brownies with mixed-in peppermint bark

Cake topped with peppermint bark pieces

Cupcakes featuring a peppermint bark swirl

Is this news getting anyone else excited for December to arrive?