This Swiffer Sweeper Hack Will Make Your Windows Look Professionally Clean

Cleaning windows, mirrors, and other glass surfaces is one of those chores we tend to forget about avoid. This is especially the case if windows are in hard-to-reach places that require us to use step ladders. Fortunately, on TikTok, we discovered a Swiffer Sweeper hack that will make this problem nonexistent.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"Show me the cleaning hack that everyone needs to know because their lives will be better after knowing it. I'll go first," says user @maizimmy. They then proceed to show us viewers that all you need for this hack is a Swiffer Sweeper, a glass cleaner of your choice (they appear to be using Sprayway), and a microfiber polishing cloth.

Before performing this cleaning hack, you'll want to make sure that nothing is in the way of your windows or mirrors. Since you'll be spraying the glass cleaner on these surfaces, you don't want any residue to fall on nearby objects.

Start by spraying the glass surface with your cleaner. Then, attach the polishing cloth to your Swiffer Sweeper by pushing the material into the mop's holes (just like you would with ordinary Swiffer pads). "It's fine to have some [cloth] overhang because that will stay dry for a second pass," says @maizimmy. Lastly, place the polishing cloth-covered mop on the glass and clean it by maneuvering the Swiffer Sweeper handle.

What you'll end up with is a perfectly clean window or mirror that looks like it was washed by a professional. Plus, thanks to the Sweeper's long handle, this hack is perfect for shorter people who have a tough time reaching windows that are up high.

In a comment on this video, another TikTok user adds that this hack would also be helpful for back windows in cars that are hard to access. Simply use the Sweeper to help you reach back there and voilà! You have a clean car window.