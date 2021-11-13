Reese's Released an Exclusive New Snack at Sam's Club

We love it when two of our favorite things become one. For instance, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and crunchy potato chips — genius! And now, we have Reese's Drizzled Popcorn, another sweet and salty snack that is exclusively available at Sam's Club.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Honestly, when it comes to popcorn, we're down to try it all — especially if it involves a touch of sweetness. Fortunately, that's exactly what we're getting with the new Reese's popcorn. Available in a 20-ounce bag, Sam's Club writes, "This sweet popcorn is coated in smooth peanut butter candy and drizzled in indulgent chocolatey deliciousness for a one-of-a-kind treat." And yes, every single piece of popcorn is coated!

Sam's Club adds that this popcorn is perfect for get-togethers with friends and family. Plus, you can also use it to create a unique popcorn ball recipe — My Baking Addiction has one available here — over the holiday season. Reese's popcorn balls? We're in!

Where to buy Reeses's popcorn:

To see if this new Reese's popcorn is available at a Sam's Club near you, you can visit the product's page. There, you'll find information about shipping, pickup, and delivery options. To change your designated warehouse, simply click the "Your club" feature to the right of the search bar. Then, select your desired club location and click the "Make this your club" blue button.

If you're going to pay a visit to your nearby Sam's Club specifically for this popcorn, we recommend calling first. To find the phone number of your local store, use the Sam's Club store locator. This feature will also give you more information about the business' address and hours.

This is certainly one food product we wouldn't mind finding in our stockings this season (hint hint).